Valley Journal

Commissioners vote to withdraw from Public Law 280 POLSON – Bringing the federal and state governments to the table is the goal behind the Lake County commissioners’ 3-0 vote to withdraw from Public Law 280. The vote took place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a lengthy public hearing in the Lake County courthouse. Although numerous issues were discussed by those in attendance, the commissioners and County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher stressed that the move is mainly about a lack of funding. Two members of the audience said the county is losing $1.2 million in property tax revenue a year due to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes taking over the Seliš Ksanka Qĺispe (formerly Kerr) Dam in September 2015. H...

Students explore Latin beats with visiting band Three Americans who traveled the world to hone their musical skills crossed paths in Seattle and now travel the states sharing their Latin tunes as the band Maracuja. Last week the trio interacted with drama, choir and band students at both Polson and Ronan High Schools, and performed Friday night in a...

Judge rules on irrigation power rates The Federal Energy Regulation System issued an initial decision on Dec. 29, 2016 concerning a licensing agreement for the Seliš Ksanka Qĺispe dam. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have operated the SKQ Dam since 2015. FERC regulates the transmission of electricity, natural gas, and oi...

Problems not over for irrigation board ST. IGNATIUS – Two things occurred during a short Flathead Joint Board of Control meeting on Saturday, Jan. 14. Board members were sworn in after about a year of conflict, although the issue isn’t over. One more seat is now contested. Elected board members from the May 2016 election to...

Judge: County’s judicial system in crisis since 1995 POLSON – Crisis management has been the norm at the Lake County courthouse since 1995, according to 20th District Court Judge Deborah Kim Christopher. She spoke at the Pachyderm Club meeting on Friday and talked about the challenges she and others in the judicial and law enforcement fields have f...

Striking out stereotypes Polson schools are working with Special Olympics Montana to become a Unified Champion School, and are one of the first schools to meet the requirements of a pilot project on the Reservation, according to April Charlo, tribal outreach director for Special Olympics Montana on the Flathead Reser...

Time to check home radon levels News from Montana Department of Environmental Quality HELENA – January is Radon Awareness Month, and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality offers steps Montanans can take to test for and reduce radon gas found in homes. Radon gas occurs naturally from the decay of uranium in rock a...

FLIC Polson keeps growing, features 60-plus films this weekend W hat began five years ago is going strong and getting stronger in Polson. Get the picture? The Flathead Lake International Cinemafest is this weekend, and this year will feature more than 60 independent films. Producer David King has been involved since the beginnin...

