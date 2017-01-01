Valley Journal

Charlo field renovation to start in 2017 CHARLO – The Charlo School District’s football field and track are scheduled for an update in the Spring of 2017 after a committee of volunteers decided to get started on the project during a Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. “The exact start date is weather related,” volunteer Bernice Hawkaluk said. “If the field is covered in water or mud, it would be difficult to start.” The Charlo Community Outdoor Complex board is a group of volunteers working on the project and they’ve raised $88,544 in cash and pledges with fundraisers, so far. “We have enough to get started on the first phase,” she said. The first part of the project includes ...

Teen receives prestigious honor for saving a life CHARLO — Toby Odom, 16, was given the Montana Highway Patrol Meritorious Award for an event he isn’t likely to forget. “What makes this really impressive is that he is only 16,” Trooper Terry Rosenbaum said. On April 30, Toby was driving on U.S. Highway 212 towards Charlo. He tr...

Officials ready to tackle county duties POLSON — Lake County District Judge James A. Manley swore in district court clerk Lyn Fricker, Lake County Schools Superintendent Carolyn Hall and County Commissioner Dave Stipe on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “They come and they go, but Lyn’s still here,” Manley said of Fricker’s car...

Ronan holds onto grant RONAN — The Ronan City Council isn’t giving up yet on a matching grant to support the police department. “The council voted to accept the COPS Hiring Grant but not to hire an officer at this time,” Ronan Police Chief Ken Weaver said of a special council meeting to address the issue...

Polson Airport project moving forward POLSON — The city commission last week approved a $142,500 contract for a design and construction of a paving project at the Polson Airport. KLJ Engineering of Great Falls won the contract, which covers 40,000 square feet of paving, according to KLJ engineer Jeff Walla. The project will replace pave...

Jobs for Montana’s Graduates class delivers Christmas trees POLSON – Helping others in need was on the agenda for some Polson High School students this month. Students in Mark Rochin’s Jobs for Montana’s Graduates class delivered five Christmas trees to needy families last week. The class purchased the trees at a discount from PHS government teac...

Valley View celebrates During Thursday’s Valley View Elementary School Christmas program, “snowflakes” sing, right, and Kena Sutton-Jones, above, draws the winning ticket for a Dewalt drill bit set. Jaspin Fischer, not pictured, won a Tumbler Remote Truck in the fundraising raffle for a new walking path at the ru...

Small musicians, singers entertain in Ronan school K. William Harvey first through fourth grade classes each performed separate concerts Dec. 13 and 14 in the Ronan Performing Arts Center. Students sang, played recorders and strummed and drummed on a variety of percussion instruments during the holiday-themed concerts. Third-grade students pictured sang and ...

History unveiled in scout project POLSON — “It’s a national treasure. It belongs to all of us.” With those words, Lake County commissioner Bill Barron welcomed what he called “a great piece of history” to the Lake County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 19. A painting of St. Mary’s Lake in Glacier Natio...