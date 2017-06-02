Valley Journal

Pitchfest MISSOULA – Crowdfunded loans are the newest thing growing in Montana. “There are ways to make your dreams a reality,” according to Annie Heuscher, program director for the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition. On Thursday, Jan. 26, all three of the farms that presented at the nation’s first ever Farm Fresh Pitchfest at the Montgomery Distillery in Missoula had ties to Lake County. “We work with a lot of farmers in Lake County,” Heuscher said. “A lot of beginning farmers are choosing to start up there.” In the short explanation, the farmer gets a crowdfunded loan by going through an application process, outlining their project f...

Ronan RONAN — Well, I’m back. I don’t know what hit me, but I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. Thanks, Auggie for filling in for me. Here we are into February already. It sure seems like January went by in a hurry. Aren’t the longer daylight hours nice? Now, if it would just warm up. N...

Arlee joins tribal officer staff ARLEE — A happy goodbye to January. It lasted much too long this year. A big welcome goes to February along with wishes for a Happy Valentine’s Day. Our center is making it an occasion with a special dinner the second Saturday evening of February. We will begin that day with our traditional Valen...

Polson POLSON — I always hold the door open for a clown; it’s a nice jester. One little piggie went to the senior center on Jan. 8 between 10- noon with a good idea so they followed. Then they all had chef salad for dinner. Sorry, only ten piggies to a customer. We have to draw the line somewhere. Ju...

St. Ignatius ST. IGNATIUS — Please everyone, come and join us for lunch and or dinner. Our meals are prepared and cooked fresh and served every Tuesday and Friday at noon and on the first and third Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. Meals can be delivered to qualified seniors and if you are interested in getting bonus...

Elk, deer special application drawing deadline is March 15 WESTERN MONTANA — Hunters are reminded that the deadline for applying for bull and antlerless elk and mule deer buck permits is March 15. The deer and elk permit application packet is available at FWP license providers and online at FWP’s website fwp. mt.gov. The deer and elk permit application p...

Dayton Elementary students benefit from book deliveries DAYTON — “Have books, will travel.” With those words, Donnie Underwood described what she does every other week to bring books to children at Dayton Elementary School. Underwood, who lives in Rollins, is a retired schoolteacher who volunteers at West Shore Community Library in Lakesid...

Irrigation board votes to appeal judge’s energy decision ST. IGNATIUS — The Flathead Joint Board of Control is seeking an appeal on a judge’s energy decision. Judge H. Peter Young stated in his decision that the FJBC failed to prove that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have an obligation to continue to provide low-cost power for the irri...

Health care workers advocate for legislation to make patient assault a felony Health care workers from across the state supported a bill last week that would create a felony offense for knowingly assaulting a medical professional. House Bill 268 makes it a felony to attack nurses, emergency responders and other professionals, punishing offenders with up to 10 years in prison and/or...