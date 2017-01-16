Valley Journal

CSKT 'rock solid,' McDonald says POLSON – The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are “rock solid." That’s the message CSKT communications director Rob McDonald gave at the Polson Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week at KwaTaqNuk Resort and Casino. During the monthly luncheon, McDonald spoke positively about recent goings on with the tribes. Among the items mentioned were U.S. Sen. Jon Tester introducing the water compact in Congress, the tribes taking over control of the former Kerr Dam (which happened in September 2015), tribal hunters continuing to hunt buffalo in Yellowstone National Park and tribal language teams teaching Salish on the Flathead Indian Reservation. “Our la...

Mussels the topic at 'Science on Tap' BIGFORK – Education and funding are the two biggest things that are needed to prevent a mussel infestation in local lakes. That was the consensus from a panel of experts who spoke at “Science on Tap” at Flathead Lake Brewing Co. on Jan. 3. Funding might come directly from the Legislature...

What's up dock? POLSON — After being as high as four feet above normal in recent months, causing ice to freeze to docks, the water level in Flathead Lake is now normal. That’s the word from Energy Keepers Chief Executive Officer Brian Lipscomb. Heavy rains in the Flathead Basin in October resulted in...

Public Law 280, aquatic invasive species among the topics at legislative session Local legislators convened in Helena on Monday, Jan. 2, for the biennial session, with proposed bills dealing with Public Law 280, aquatic invasive species and permanently moored vessels. State Rep. Greg Hertz, R–Polson, plans to submit a bill requesting the state reimburse counties impacted...

Tester hears local healthcare concerns ST. IGNATIUS – Montana Senator Jon Tester is working on his approach to healthcare legislation by touring the state to listen to what people have to say about what is and isn’t working. On Saturday, Jan. 7, he sat down with healthcare professionals and other representatives in Lake Cou...

Stolen hangers at local charity force volunteers to take action DAYTON – Charitable work can have its hangups. That’s what the volunteers at the “Teacherage” found out recently when their clothing donation building kept coming up short of hangers. The building, also known as the Community of Proctor Exchange or COPE, is located next to the o...

Students share poetic imagination ST. IGNATIUS – Young poets gathered at Mission Elementary School on Friday to share their creative lines. The poetry reading was the finale after a nine-week workshop with writer-in-residence Rachel Mindell. The Missoula Writing Collaborative and Indian Education Council brought Mindell to t...

Graduate returns to inspire kids P aden Alexander, 21, returned to Mission Elementary School in St. Ignatius on Friday to share his methods for success. He spoke to a gym full of excited students while on his winter break from the University of Montana where he runs for the cross-country and track teams. Mission teacher Marc Cutler...

Learn action plan for youth mental health issues POLSON — A “Youth Mental Health First Aid” class will be taught at the Polson Foursquare Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. This free 8-hour training teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help to young people showing signs of mental illness in a crisis, and connect t...