Valley Journal

Can he pass the test? ST. IGNATIUS – Anyone remember taking high school finals? According to Mission High School Freshman Isaac Dumontier, finals week is not something people usually want to do. He said it’s a week full of grueling stress. “You can tell it’s a different day than usual,” he said. “The kids’ faces all look tired. Some of them stayed up all night studying.” Students take exams at the end of the semester in each class on material they learned. The process takes more than an hour at a time. The grades they get from their final tests push their semester grades up or down by 20 percent. When Principal Shawn Hendrickson decided to become a fres...

Drugs seized from alleged distributors LAKE COUNTY ‑ Lake County law enforcement officers recently confiscated large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in two separate, unrelated cases, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Mission Valley Drug Task Force and federal authorities arrested Mi...

Firefighters ready for ice rescues BIG ARM — The sun filtered through winter haze as volunteer firefighters bobbed about in a square of water cut through the ice of Flathead Lake Saturday morning. Wearing buoyant suits, a dozen members of the Polson Rural Fire Department put into action the lifesaving ice rescue techniques they learn...

Unanimous vote opens negotiations for 3-year superintendent contract POLSON – The Polson Schools Board of Trustees last week voted to move forward on a three-year contract with Superintendent Rex Weltz. The vote was unanimous to begin negotiations with Weltz. The board also voted to remove “interim” from his title. Weltz is in his first year as superinten...

Kids of kids to perform, 20 years later POLSON — As Port Polson Players open their 34th children’s winter production this weekend, some of the 110 children cast in Hansel and Gretel will be wearing the same costumes their parents did in years past. Shane Perry, 29, performed in at least three of the productions as a child. His daugh...

FLIC film features pilgrimage across Spain POLSON – The Camino de Santiago is the way of pilgrims. That’s the message of Travel Light, a movie shown Saturday at the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest. Lindsay Thompson produced the documentary based on a 37-day, 500-mile hike that she took from St. Jean- Pied-de-Port in southwest...

Paul Rowald retires after 20 years at Good Shepherd Lutheran POLSON – After 20 years, the Rev. Paul Rowald is calling it quits. Rowald is retiring as pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Sunday, Jan. 29, will be his last day. The Polson Ministerial Association hosted a retirement party for Rowald at the church last week. After the party, Rowald said...

St. Ignatius ST. IGNATIUS —AARP tax aid program will be here on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Feb. 7. If you would like to make an appointment to get your taxes done, call the center at 406-745-4462. The Ukulele group will be in the center on the first and third Monday evenings of each month at 7 p.m. ...

Ronan RONAN —Spring is just around the corner, so if you need something repaired, don’t procrastinate … get it fixed before you need to use it. Linda Schoon is slightly under the weather, along with some of our other regular members, so we all wish them a fast and speedy recovery. The AARP...