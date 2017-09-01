Valley Journal

Judge seeks to implement drug court by summer Lake County District Court Judge James A. Manley is trying to make a difference in the lives of drug users and the community at large. A $360,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department is expected to come in the spring and could be implemented by summer, he said. Manley wants to use those funds to set up a drug court and run it based on one in Billings that’s been in operation about 15 years. Manley didn’t realize how bad the drug problem was in Lake County when he was appointed a little more than three years ago to fill the seat of longtime former Judge C.B. McNeil. “I knew nothing about the meth epidemic in our community,” Manley said. “It’s ex...

County may withdraw from hearing tribal cases, public meeting set POLSON — Lake County Commissioners will hold a public meeting about Public Law 280 at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 in room 211 of the Lake County Court house. The public will hear both sides of the financial issues surrounding the federal law that defines criminal jurisdiction of Tribal members within the reservati...

Crews work to clear roads LAKE COUNTY – Snowplows across the county are rolling over the roads with their blades down to clear billions of fallen flakes. Three separate departments work different locations to cover the county. The Montana Department of Transportation works to keep the highways clear, the county takes care of wh...

Fire damages Polson business POLSON — A longtime Polson business suffered significant fire damage on the main floor of their building Thursday morning. A neighbor reported smoke coming from Schultz Refrigeration on First Street East around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from Polson City Fire responded with mutual aide from Polson Rural...

Fatal wreck likely caused by speeding NINEPIPE — The Montana Highway Patrol suspects that speed was involved in a fatal wreck that closed Highway 93 in the Ninepipe area south of Ronan late Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. Jacob Paul Imhoff, 22 of Lakeside, was ejected and died at the scene of the crash, according to Lake County Sheriff Don B...

Grizzly population doing well in Northwest Montana BIGFORK – The growth of grizzly bears in northwest Montana was the topic of conversation during the December “Science on Tap” event at the Flathead Lake Brewing Co. Two employees of the U.S. Geological Survey talked to some 30 or so persons about a grizzly bear family tree they have docu...

Museum fundraiser to feature violinist, wildlife writer News from Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana CHARLO – The annual Black Tie Dinner — tie optional — fundraiser for the Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana is Thursday, Jan. 19. Guests are invited to take part in an open tour of the museum starting at 5 p.m. and the dinner at Allentown Rest...

Need for speed POLSON – You may not know youth cyclist Gabriel “Gabe” Shipley, but chances are good you have caught blurred glimpses of him training in the valley. Shipley, a freshman at Mission Valley Christian Academy, is on a mission to stand atop the podium in June at the 2017 USA Cycling Junior Na...

Polson grads return as school officers POLSON — Two Polson High School graduates are giving back to the community and that entails working in law enforcement at local schools. Nate Lundeen, 39, works in Polson schools, while Brian Hines, 30, is in Ronan and Pablo. The men rotate between various schools in those areas throughout the week....